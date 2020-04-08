After a period of sunshine and warm temperatures on Wednesday, showers rolled right back in during the evening. At least this time we're not dealing with severe weather, but this rain will bring about some sharp changes as we head into Thursday.
Overnight
Widespread rain will taper off to a few lingering showers overnight as an area of low pressure tracks south of the region across Ohio and Indiana. Most of the wet weather will conclude by 5:00 AM, and will even allow for some clearing to take shape by sunrise.
There's a catch, though. The passing low will begin to drag in a chillier air mass than the one we've been enjoying for the past several days. Lows will dip to the middle and upper 30s by morning, along with a NW wind increasing to 10-15 mph.
Thursday
We should start the day Thursday dry with partly cloudy skies, but during the early afternoon scattered rain showers and even a few snow showers will start to pop up.
Temperatures Thursday will be much cooler in the upper 30s to middle and lower 40s.
It will also be breezy with a northwest wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching 35 mph.
Stay warm, everyone!
