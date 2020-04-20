Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a wonderful week ahead.
After a beautiful weekend around Mid-Michigan, we are tracking our next disturbance, which will bring us rain and cooler temperatures.
We break down the forecast below.
Overnight
Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms associated with a cold front will pass through the region overnight, some possibly bringing a few heavy downpours. No severe weather is expected, but some gusty winds may occur, on top of the already-breezy conditions in place. Most of the showers will depart after 2:00 AM, but some stragglers will be left behind into Tuesday morning.
With the passage of the cold front overnight, winds will shift from southwest to northwest while maintaining their 15-25 mph sustained speeds. We'll also begin to see our temperatures go into a tailspin, with most of us crashing to the low 30s by daybreak. That means any leftover showers will begin to mix with, if not completely change over to snow.
Tuesday
Temperatures start chilly for the morning hours in the 20s and 30s and won't be moving much through the course of the day.
Any showers that linger through tomorrow morning will have the potential to mix with or changeover to some snow showers. No major accumulations are expected from any snow showers that happen to develop.
Most of any lingering rain/snow showers look to depart into the afternoon.
Expect a chilly day compared to days past. High temperatures in the 40s tomorrow. The wind chills will be much cooler in the 20s and 30s with the blustery northwesterly flow.
Mainly dry conditions along with a few late rays of sunshine will be possible into the early evening hours. A few clouds will be the worst of it going overnight into Wednesday.
Low temperatures will be chilly once again; back down into the mid and upper 20s.
Stay warm, everyone!
