Good Saturday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend is getting off to a good start! Some of this morning's showers are still holding on in the Thumb, otherwise we're seeing a nice clearing in our western counties.
Afternoon
The passage of this morning's cold front brought some showers, but any activity will come to an end by this lunch hour as the cold front heads off east. High pressure is slowly filling in behind the exiting showers and clouds. A rush of cool air aloft accompanying the high pressure will help lead to some fair weather clouds this afternoon, giving us partly cloudy skies. There could be a stray sprinkle out of those clouds, but it's no cause for concern for any outdoor plans! Highs will only reach the middle 60s this afternoon behind the cold front. Conditions will also be breezy with a west wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 at times.
Tonight
We're dry tonight but continuing the the trend of partly cloudy skies. Lows will be on the cooler-side settling in the upper 40s. The brisk daytime wind will calm down to only 5 to 10 mph while also shifting to the southwest.
Sunday
Partly cloudy skies will also continue for Sunday! An approaching warm front will bring the possibility for some light showers during the overnight hours into Monday morning, but the daytime will remain dry. Highs will be slightly milder Sunday afternoon than Saturday in the upper 60s near 70. The wind will stay out of the southwest but will be brisk like Saturday with a 10 to 15 mph sustained wind gusting to 25 at times.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
