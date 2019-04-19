Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
It's been a dreary weather pattern at times this week and while we're getting closer and closer to some improving conditions, we've still got a few days of rain chances left before we can catch our breath.
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for the counties of Bay, Huron, Tuscola and Sanilac from 8 AM Friday through 5 PM Saturday.
Today & Tonight
Rain continues for at least parts of Mid-Michigan through the morning drive today, but any rain that is falling is fairly light and shouldn't cause too many issues as you head out the door.
Coverage of showers will expand as the morning goes along and then gradually press eastward this afternoon and evening. Showers are mostly likely along and southeast of a line from Owosso to Bad Axe.
Eastern sections of the Thumb may see showers linger into the early evening before getting a break later on this evening.
With rain more likely for part of the region, expect quite the temperature divide around the area today. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s near US-127 while the Thumb will be stuck in the low 40s.
Breezy north northeasterly winds will also be a big story today, sustained around 15-25 miles per hour with gusts of 30-35 miles per hour. That will lead to not only a wind chill today, but also flooding and beach erosion near the lakeshore.
Saturday & Sunday
Showers will move in reverse on Saturday, rotating back into the region from east to west. This once again paints the highest chances for rain in the Thumb region and areas along the Lake Huron shoreline.
Those showers will likely extend far enough west to impact the Tri-Cities region. Chances will be smaller the closer you get to US-127.
We'll have quite the temperature split again tomorrow, similar to today, with 50s to the west and 40s to the east.
Expect things to gradually dry out Saturday evening with winds dying down, and we'll keep that trend going right into Sunday. We'll cool down into the 30s on Saturday night.
Despite a cooler start to Sunday, we should add at least partial sunshine back into the mix for the second half of the weekend. This should allow a nice warm up into the 60s on Sunday afternoon.
While a slim chance of a shower can't be ignored for Sunday, it appears most areas will stay dry so we'll learn more toward the optimistic side of things.
Have a safe and wonderful Easter Sunday!
