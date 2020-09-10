Good Thursday morning! We hope it's been a great week so far. Your weekend is just around the corner.
Gray skies and occasional showers have been the theme over the last few days, but we're finally on the tail end of that pattern. We'll get the last showers out of our system today and bright skies will return very soon!
Today & Tonight
Areas of drizzle, a few showers, and patchy fog are three things to look out for on your morning drive today. Most of the actual showers are located north of the Tri-Cities, but there could still be a few drops on your windshield this morning to the south with that drizzle threat.
While some locally dense pockets of fog won't be completely impossible, the winds have stayed up enough for us to avoid major problems. Just be mindful of that threat and we'll be just fine.
Temperatures are running in the 40s and 50s again this morning and with gray skies rolling on for one more day, we only expect a warm up into the lower and middle 60s again this afternoon. Winds will continue out of the northeast around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Any drizzle and shower activity should fade by lunchtime or shortly thereafter and we'll begin the drying out process through this evening and overnight. Clouds will be stubborn to clear during the daylight hours and beyond some late day sun possibly in the far north, we don't expect bright skies to return just yet.
However, clearing will pick up steam overnight into Friday morning and we'll be in for a gorgeous end to the workweek. With clearing skies overnight and lighter winds, we should see a sizable drop in temperatures. Overnight lows should fall into the 40s, with potentially a few 30s in the far north toward Houghton Lake.
With that in mind, there could be some patchy frost in those areas.
Friday
Friday is a nice reward for all the gray we've dealt with for the past few days. We may see a few lingering clouds when the sun first comes up, but mostly sunny skies should rule the skies to close out the workweek.
High temperatures on Friday will take full advantage after a chilly start, with middle and upper 60s for the afternoon. We may even see a few of our warmest areas jump back to the low 70s.
Skies will remain quiet Friday night, with just an increase in cloud cover toward Saturday morning.
Saturday & Sunday
Despite the increase in cloud cover, your Saturday starts dry and we'll likely keep that going into at least the early afternoon. As the afternoon hours pass, we'll need to be more aware of the radar and check in once in awhile as chances for storms will gradually increase into the evening hours.
The exact timing of storms is a bit up in the air still, with some of our data suggesting we don't see much until the evening. With this in mind, no need to cancel anything yet, but have a backup just in case.
Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be most likely late Saturday night into Sunday morning. It's important to know that while the 7-day forecast may list 30-40% for both days, the chances are much greater overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.
Most of the rain should move out by the afternoon and the second half of the day will be significantly drier. We'll likely break out into some sunshine as well. Highs over the weekend will be in the lower to middle 70s both days.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.