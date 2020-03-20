Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week, although it may have felt like it's taken forever to get to this point with everything going on in the news.
As far as the forecast goes rain moved in last evening and continues to stick with us this morning, but there is improvement on the way as we move into the weekend as far as our wet weather chances are concerned. Temperature wise? Well that's a different story.
Today & Tonight
We're starting incredibly mild this morning. As of 3:30 this morning, most of Mid-Michigan was in the 50s, with our warmest spots touching the 60s. Don't expect that to last long as a cold front passes by this morning, with areas off to the north and west already falling into the 40s as of 5 AM.
Those temperatures will keep falling right into the afternoon and evening, with 20s and 30s expected by the time you sit down for dinner tonight. With a northwesterly wind picking up to around 15 to 25 mph and gusts over 30 mph, wind chills will feel even colder in the teens and 20s.
Despite the temperature decline, we'll say goodbye to the wet weather by lunchtime today. Rain will be the primary precipitation type, with even a few rumbles of thunder remaining possible this morning.
However, with cold air already filtering in, it's not out of the question some areas see a bit of snow before we end entirely. The best chance for that would be in our northern counties. Accumulations, if any at all, would be minor.
Expect dry conditions to prevail through the overnight with a chance to clear out our skies a bit the closer we get to Saturday morning. Expect lows tonight to fall into the teens and 20s.
Saturday & Sunday
The weekend brings quiet weather as high pressure moves in for the next few days. While a few clouds will be around from time to time, we expect a good amount of sunshine both days this weekend.
The bigger story will be the cooler temperatures settling in, especially on Saturday as a northeast wind (5 to 10 mph) takes over off of the Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 20s to middle 30s, with the coolest values near the lakeshore.
On Sunday we get a bit of relief with a southeast wind moving back in, but with skies expected to feature little cloud cover Saturday night, we'll start off rather chilly.
Thanks to the cooler start, highs on Sunday will be warmer with the southeasterly wind, but likely struggle to get to the 40 degree mark. If we get there, we won't get much farther than that.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
