Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the halfway point.
Our forecast for Wednesday features something for everyone, as some much needed rain is falling across the area this morning and once it moves out, we'll have some sun and pleasant temperatures for the afternoon and evening.
Track the rain before heading out using our Interactive Radar!
Today & Tonight
Most, if not all of Mid-Michigan, should see some rain as these showers pass through during the morning hours. It won't be a drought buster by any stretch, but we'll take what we can get to at least keep things a bit more green around the area.
No severe weather is expected, but there may be some locally heavy pockets of rain here and there. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s this morning.
Any showers from this morning should move out by lunchtime or shortly thereafter, and we'll be on cruise control the rest of the day, with breezy conditions out of the west northwest (10-20 mph) the only hiccup.
Clouds should diminish during the afternoon and evening, giving us a spectacular second half of the day. High temperatures today should manage to reach the 70s and low 80s, with a nice drop in humidity during the afternoon and evening.
That clearing trend will hold through the overnight and our winds should lighten up a bit too. With clear skies and lighter winds, that will set us up for a significant cool down, with overnight lows falling into the 30s and 40s.
With those temperatures, patchy frost will be possible, especially in our northern areas. Roscommon and Ogemaw counties will be under a Frost Advisory from 2 AM - 8 AM Thursday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.