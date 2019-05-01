Happy Wednesday! We hope you've had a great start to the week and we welcome you to the month of May!
We've had plenty of rain to start this week and the heaviest shower activity we've seen so far is moving out of the region.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
This evening, showers will become more scattered and will start to wind down. It still may be a good idea to keep the umbrella close by.
As we hit the overnight period, we should begin drying out and we'll have a chance to catch our breath into the morning hours of tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight will be around 40 degrees.
