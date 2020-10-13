Tuesday set out on a great note with mostly sunny skies, but that was upended by a new disturbance and a round of light showers in the evening. This marks the beginning or a repetitive and at times unsettled weather pattern that will carry us into the weekend.
Tonight
A weak cold front tracking east across the state will produce some clouds and a few showers and sprinkles early this evening, but these will pale in comparison to the rain we picked up on Monday evening. These will make a quick exit after 8:00 PM, paving the way for skies to clear again into the overnight period.
Low temperatures will take a seasonably cool turn once again, falling to the low 40s in most locations. Winds will ease up a bit too, backing off to 5-10 mph out of the WNW.
Wednesday
We'll begin with some sun for the morning drive on Wednesday, but clouds will begin to roll back into our skies by lunchtime. Those clouds will be the result of yet another disturbance charging out of the Upper Midwest, and will bring a few showers to our northern communities during the afternoon and evening. Some of the showers could stray as far south as the Tri-Cities, but little such activity is expected.
We'll also hang on to mild temperatures for one more day. With southwesterly winds remaining locked in place, highs will again climb into the mid 60s, and will put us about 5 degrees above average for mid-October.
Stay warm, everyone!
