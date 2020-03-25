Wednesday treated us quite well weather-wise, granting us a needed chance to get some fresh air. Will tonight's showers prevent more of the same on Thursday?
Overnight
A cold front over Wisconsin will continue to track southeast toward the state overnight, already leading to the return of mostly cloudy skies. Rain associated with the front will mostly run north of Mid-Michigan, but a few isolated showers may track in across the region after 3:00 AM as the front begins to sweep through.
Lows will remain quite mild, only falling to the low and middle 40s by morning.
Thursday
A few light showers may linger until mid-morning on Thursday, but the day will be dry for the vast majority of us. Mostly cloudy skies will persist, but there will be some better chances for a few sunny break during the afternoon and early-evening.
Temperatures will clock in slightly cooler than on Wednesday, but many of us should still make it to at least 50 degrees. Locations along the Lake Huron shoreline are more likely to remain in the 40s.
Stay warm, everyone!
