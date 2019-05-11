Mother's Day weekend is upon us, so will Mother Nature be kind to her fellow mothers?
Weather Alerts
Frost Advisories and Lakeshore Flood Advisories are in place for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Get more information on your location here.
Tonight
Clouds will continue to increase this evening and into the overnight hours.
A few late showers especially south of the Tri-Cities will be possible into Sunday.
Lows will be down into the low 40s.
Mother's Day
The weather could be a little nicer for mom on Sunday, but it won't be a bad day by any means.
Mostly cloudy skies will take over, allowing limited peeks of sunshine at times. Isolated showers will then lift northward into the region during the afternoon and evening, meaning a few of us may deal with some wet conditions before the day is done.
The added cloud cover will keep unseasonably cool air locked in place, so we'll only see highs manage the mid 50s.
