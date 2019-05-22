Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the halfway point.
It was a pleasant Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures, but things will be changing this morning. Clouds and showers are moving in this morning and will be with us through the first half of the day.
Today & Tonight
We do not expect any severe weather this morning, but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible here and there. Rainfall rates may be a bit heavier in any thunderstorms.
Rain will gradually move eastward with time this morning, ending first along US-127 by lunchtime, and then eventually ending by early this afternoon in the eastern Thumb.
Skies will be mostly cloudy to start the day, but we may see some clearing late this afternoon and evening.
With plenty of clouds around as we start today, temperatures have remained in the 40s and 50s to start the day, around 10-20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning.
High temperatures this afternoon will jump into the middle 60s to low 70s this afternoon, with 50s expected closer to the lakeshore.
Those mild temperatures will be accompanied by a breezy southeasterly wind around 10-20 miles per hour, occasionally gusting to near 25 miles per hour.
Don't expect much of a drop tonight either with lows staying in the middle 50s to low 60s into our Thursday morning. While the evening hours will remain dry, shower and storm chances increase again toward tomorrow morning and some rain will be possible during the Thursday commute.
