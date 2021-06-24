Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope the second half of the week is just as nice.
It wasn't a bad Wednesday around Mid-Michigan, with temperatures returning to the 70s in many areas and we stayed largely dry outside of a few light showers here and there. Rain chances will start to go up on Thursday, however today will still be a day where most areas will have a good dry window to get anything done outdoors.
That changes Friday & this weekend with several waves of showers and storms moving through Mid-Michigan.
Today & Tonight
Just like the last few days, clouds cleared out quite a bit overnight and we'll start the day with some sunshine. Temperatures aren't quite as cool, with 60s in most areas to start the day.
With a deep southwesterly wind flow again today and a warmer start, we should have a chance to warm well into the 70s this afternoon, with some lower and middle 80s in our warmest locations this afternoon. The coolest temperatures will likely be found farther to the west where we have a better chance of showers today.
Showers and thunderstorms in Minnesota and Wisconsin this morning will dive southeast and make a good effort to move into portions of Mid-Michigan this afternoon and evening. It's worth noting that this area of rain will be "running away" from some of the better ingredients to the west, so there is some question as to how well it holds together as it moves into the area.
If you're around US-127, start checking in with the radar once in awhile around lunchtime as those showers get closer. Those in our northern counties and the Tri-Cities should be aware this afternoon and early evening, too. No severe weather is expected.
Those in the Thumb and near I-69 may not see much rain prior to sunset tonight.
Better chances for showers and storms are expected late this evening into the overnight, and that will start an active stretch into the weekend and early next week. Overnight lows with showers and thunderstorms moving in should settle in the 60s and possibly low 70s tonight.
Friday & Saturday
Chances for rain are quite high Friday and Saturday as we kick off the weekend. While it won't be constantly raining, expect showers and thunderstorms to come in waves, on and off, periodically through the start of the weekend.
If you have outdoor plans, you'll need to stay weather aware and remain flexible through the weekend. It's tough to pinpoint exact locations and times for specific towns, so it's hard to give advice on cancelling vs not since there will be times that showers and storms let up.
With plenty of moisture and humidity coming in from the Gulf of Mexico from the south, any showers or storms that do develop will have the potential to produce heavy rainfall.
While we need the rain, since the ground is so dry and hard, we could see some flash flooding periodically through the weekend where any locally heavy rain persists. If rain comes down heavy enough, the ground may be slow to absorb all the water.
The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted a Slight Risk (scattered risk) for flash flooding, from 8 AM Friday to 8 AM Saturday. It's possible we could be included in additional outlooks this weekend.
Temperatures are tough to pinpoint locally over the weekend with some of that dependent on where the rain sets up, but expect upper 70s to low 80s to be the most likely range both days.
Rainfall Potential
Rain chances are expected to persist into at least the middle of next week, perhaps even longer if our long-range models are correct. This means we could see some pretty sizable rainfall totals from today through that time.
The key word when looking at the rainfall outlook below, from today through 8 AM Tuesday, is "potential". With this multiple day stretch of rain, many areas could see rainfall totals exceed 2".
This doesn't mean every single area will see that much rain, but it's a good general overview of what's possible through early next week. Also, the hardest hit areas that see consistent downpours could see locally higher amounts.
Currently, there are no Flood Watches or Warnings in effect, but we will keep an eye on trends through the weekend and keep you posted of any headlines that are issued.
