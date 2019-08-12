Weather Alerts
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect until 8:00 AM Wednesday for the following counties: BAY, HURON, SANILAC, TUSCOLA
Overnight
Mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight as a disorganized storm system drifts east from the northern Plains. Isolated showers or even a few thunderstorms will remain possible here in Mid-Michigan, but the chance is low. Any showers that do develop will prove to be little more than a nuisance, but could produce heavy downpours.
Locations just south of our region have no been faring as luck, with parts of Macomb and Oakland Counties having already picked up 2"-4" of rain thanks to training thunderstorms. If you will be traveling south along I-75 overnight, watch out for areas of flooding as you approach areas around Troy.
Low temperatures locally will settle into the middle 60s.
Tuesday
Shower threat looks to diminish away by daybreak on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies getting the day started. Clouds will gradually begin to break up a bit, allowing some sun to break through at times in the the afternoon.
Expect a breezy day as northeast winds increase to 10-20 mph, possibly gusting as high as 25-30 mph at times. These winds could result in minor flooding along the Lake Huron shoreline in the Thumb, and along the south shore of Saginaw Bay. Highs will reach the upper 70s to around 80.
