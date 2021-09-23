Good Thursday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We're starting to have a few breaks in the rain, but we'll have one last round before this entire storm begins to depart our area. On a great note too, Friday is looking very nice for any outdoor plans you may have!
Weather Alerts
RIVER FLOOD WARNING is in effect until further notice from the National Weather Service for the counties of BAY and SAGINAW. More information is available in the weather alerts section of our website, right here.
Afternoon
Temperatures this afternoon will still be very fall like, and even a touch cooler than Wednesday. The clouds and the rain will help to keep conditions cool. Expect lower 50s for high temperatures this afternoon, but temperatures will not vary too much through time due to all the cloud coverage. Conditions will also be breezy this afternoon, but not as breezy as Wednesday. The wind will be out of the north northeast between 5 to 15 mph with gusts exceeding 20 mph at times, but the wind direction will slowly back (turn counter-clockwise) into the evening and overnight hours as the low pressure departs.
Rainfall has hit a lull this lunch hour as some drier air has been pulled into the low, but once the low pulls off to the east some of the western rain bands will cross back through Mid-Michigan again. The heaviest push of rain will be around dinnertime near the 5:00 PM hour.
Tonight
Headed toward midnight from sundown (7:31 PM), shower activity will slowly taper off. We'll have a few lingering showers, but much more dry air in between with only mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower will still be around, mainly north and east for the morning commute Friday, but overall clouds will continue to decrease. Additional rainfall from Thursday will have some pockets exceeding 0.50" and even close to 1", while most will pick up less than 0.50".
It'll also be another night to run the furnace with lows dipping into the 40s for many, especially in our central and western counties. Locations in the Thumb and close to the lakeshore will sit right around 50 degrees. The wind will also sustain out of the west northwest from 5 to 15 mph with 20 mph gusts.
Friday
With the low continuing to depart, we'll feature decreasing clouds through the morning with skies turning mostly sunny quickly.
With the added sunshine and wind direction turning more southwesterly through the day, we should see a nice warm up into the 60s and low 70s.
Friday evening plans of all kinds should be just fine, with another beautiful night expected for Friday night football. Temperatures should be quite pleasant after the warm day, too.
Our next cold front is expected to arrive shortly after your Friday night plans, so expect some rain to move in, primarily after midnight and continue into early Saturday morning. No severe weather is expected as it passes through, but winds could get gusty, especially in any thunderstorms.
Flooding concerns also aren't expected as this front will be much more progressive.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
