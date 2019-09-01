We got the holiday weekend off to a great start on Friday!
Despite a few small shower chances, we'll keep it that way.
We have the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
Clouds will stick around into Sunday along with the chance for a few showers throughout the day. No wash outs are expected.
Keep tabs on the your specific location with out Interactive Radar.
This will be the absolute worst of the weather we'll face over the long weekend, so we've got nothing to be overly concerned about.
Highs Sunday will level off in the low 70s once again.
A stray shower will still be possible into the evening and overnight hours.
Lows down into the upper 50s.
Labor Day
The unofficial end of Summer will go out on an appropriate note. Partly to at times mostly sunny skies will take back over for Labor Day!
The slight chance for a pop up shower will exist. Most expected should stay dry at this point in the forecast.
We'll see temps take a warmer turn too. Highs Monday will climb back to the upper 70s to around 80.
Have a great & safe holiday weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
