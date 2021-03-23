Another warm day on Tuesday turned record-breaking as highs hit the low 70s. We'll keep it around a little bit longer, but we've also got some rain to look out for.
Tonight
Clouds will increase again this evening, giving way to scattered showers around midnight. Those showers will continue to track northeastward across Mid-Michigan overnight as an area of low pressure approaches from the central United States. The overnight rain will generally be light, but drivers should be prepared for the possibility of wet spots into the Wednesday morning commute.
You may even be able to get away with keeping your windows cracked tonight, with temperatures only set to fall to around 50 degrees. Southeast winds will continue at about 5-15 mph, but don't leave your windows open enough to let any passing showers.
Wednesday
Warm weather will stick around for one more day on Wednesday, but we're going to have to share it with continuing showers this time around. As low pressure track northward through Wisconsin and toward the UP, periodic showers will rotate in from the southwest throughout Wednesday morning, leaving us to deal with some wet spots and occasional rain during your travels.
By midday, slightly drier air rotating in over the region will scour out some of the clouds, giving us a more even mix of clouds and sunshine into the afternoon. With temperatures still cruising into the upper 60s and low 70s, the added sun will only serve to destabilize the atmosphere, and could produce a few thunderstorms in addition to some heavier showers into early Wednesday evening. Keep an eye on the skies and be prepared for some quick-hitting heavy rain! We'll also have breezy conditions to deal with, as winds shift southwest and increase to 15-25 mph on Wednesday. Gusts to 35 mph will also be possible at times.
Showers and isolated thunderstorms will wind down quickly on Wednesday evening, leaving behind partly to mostly cloudy for the overnight. Lows Wednesday night in the upper 40s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
