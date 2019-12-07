Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great weekend so far and wish you the best for Sunday.
Saturday featured more clouds than sun, but at least the sun poked through the clouds every once in awhile.
We are tracking our next wave of rain which will start Sunday evening.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
Expect mostly cloudy sky conditions tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s. If there is any standing water left, it could freeze over. Watch out for any slick spots tonight while traveling.
Sunday
It is going to be cloudy throughout the entire day Sunday. With the lack of sunshine temperatures will still manage to climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
It will be breezy Sunday with a south wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. So wind chill values will likely feel like the 30s all day.
Towards dinner time, the rain will start to arrive, so if you have any outdoor plans, keep an eye on the radar.
The rain will start to become more heavy and steady by daybreak Monday.
Have a great weekend!
