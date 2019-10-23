Happy Wednesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week so far and send our best for a wonderful night ahead.
This Evening & Tonight
We are waiting for the arrival of rain showers this evening. Scattered showers will move in once again around 10PM. They will be in a scattered fashion moving eastward, and will continue during the overnight before diminishing Thursday morning.
Rainfall amounts should remain at 0.50" or less.
The winds this evening will be from the west southwest around 15-25 miles per hour with gusts near 30 miles per hour. However, the winds tonight should ease up.
Overnight low temperatures will fall into the 40s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.