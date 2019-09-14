Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to the weekend.
After a stormy week, we caught a well needed break for the first half of the weekend. Showers do look to return for the second half.
Luckily, the extended forecast is looking much more quiet than last week.
We have the forecast below!
Tonight
Any evening plans looks to stay in good shape. Sunshine will take us until sunset around 7:48 PM.
Clouds will begin to slowly increase from the west into the late evening and overnight hours. Chances for a few showers will be possible going into Sunday morning.
Lows will be down into the mid 50s.
Sunday
Clouds returning late Saturday night will persist into Sunday.
With those will come a few hit-or-miss showers, possibly a few rumbles of thunder. Nothing like the rain or storms we dealt with during the week.
The majority of this activity looks to stay confined to the morning. Lower chances for showers will carry into the afternoon.
Highs will moderate slightly to the mid 70s.
Breezy winds will stay out of the southwest around 5-15 mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
