Good Thursday morning! You've made it past the halfway point and the weekend is just around the corner. We hope the second half of the week is a smooth end to the workweek.
It was a pleasant day on Wednesday with the sun making an appearance and our continued stretch of warm temperatures. But like we've seen many times lately, it's a short break, and showers are returning to the forecast the next few days.
Sick of the rain? Sit tight. There is some light at the end of the tunnel.
Today & Tonight
We're starting dry this morning and should be able to stay dry through most, if not all of the typical morning commute times. Temperatures remain very mild this time of year with mostly 60s out the door with a light southwesterly wind. For perspective, our normal highs this time of year are in the low 60s.
Despite the clouds and showers expected today, highs should be able to warm up into the upper 60s to middle 70s today thanks to our warm start this morning. Southwest winds should stay around 5 to 10 miles per hour, turning a bit more west southwesterly later today.
Showers should increase in coverage as the day goes along, arriving later this morning and lasting at times through the afternoon and evening. It won't be raining the entire time, but you'll need to stay radar-aware most of the day.
Severe weather is not expected, but if any thunderstorms develop, some strong sub-severe wind gusts (40-50 mph) are possible. This comes with a chance for downpours as well. Thankfully any showers should remain progressive enough to avoid any flooding concerns.
Once the cold front passing through clears our area late this evening, skies will have a chance to break up a bit overnight, especially north of I-69. Overnight lows will be able to fall a bit more than the last few nights into the 50s.
Friday & Saturday
Showers appear likely again on Friday, and it's looking like another night that could be soggy for Friday night plans and high school football.
Showers will be possible during the morning, especially to the south and east, but the better chances will arrive during the afternoon and evening hours. Severe weather is also not expected Friday, but some occasional downpours will remain possible.
Highs on Friday will be cooler than Thursday, but will stay mild for one more day despite the showers, with 60s expected through the day.
On Saturday, the coverage of showers will be much less than Friday, but stubborn areas of rain will linger through the day. We should see the coverage wane during the afternoon, but with warm water temperatures and cool air moving in, lake-effect rain showers could be a bit stubborn to leave. These showers would be much lighter than Thursday or Friday.
When rain finally comes to an end later Saturday, rainfall amounts should generally fall between 0.50" to 1" from the Bay region to the south and east, with 0.75" or less to the north and west of the Tri-Cities.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.