Good Monday morning! What a weekend that was, right? It's too bad we can't just take that forecast and repeat it today.
Just as quick as that beautiful weekend arrived, it appears things will be changing quickly as we start a brand new workweek. Clouds are on the increase already this morning and rain will soon follow.
Today & Tonight
While the clouds are returning, it should take a little bit longer for the rain to move in and most, if not all, should be able to get through the morning drive on the dry side of things.
Temperatures aren't too bad either, with plenty of 40s and 50s dotting the map as we start today.
Any rain through the morning hours is expected to be isolated to widely scattered, so there will be plenty of dry time this morning if you need to get anything done outdoors.
Showers, possibly a few thunderstorms, pick up in coverage this afternoon and evening so it's a good idea to keep the radar handy and check in once in awhile. We're not expecting any severe weather today.
With the cold front passing through today, we're in for yet another big temperature divide when it comes to high temperatures. Those will achieved toward lunchtime for many areas before we fall into the evening.
Areas north of the Tri-Cities will be stuck in the 50s with 40s along the lakeshore, lower and middle 60s around the Tri-Cities and inland Thumb, with temperatures near 70 to the south along I-69.
Showers will remain possible overnight, mainly south of the Tri-Cities. Overnight lows will settle in the 30s and low 40s.
