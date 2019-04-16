Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and send our best for a wonderful day ahead.
Unfortunately, the weather won't be quite as nice for our Tuesday with showers quickly returning to the area this morning.
While certainly a nuisance for some on the commute, we don't expect this rain to cause too many slowdowns and it certainly won't be quite as messy as our slush from yesterday.
Today & Tonight
If you don't see a shower out of your window this morning, be sure to grab the umbrella as you head out the door as showers will be increasing in coverage as the morning goes along.
Once they arrive, showers will be a consistent part of the day with chances running through this afternoon and early this evening.
With clouds moving back into the picture this morning, overnight temps have remained mild in the middle 30s to low 40s. Despite the warmer start, we'll see temperatures right around the upper 40s and low 50s again this afternoon.
A southeasterly breeze will keep lakeshore areas a bit cooler today with lower and middle 40s expected.
Showers should gradually end as we hit the later evening hours after sunset, and outside of any drizzle, we should stay fairly dry overnight. Rainfall amounts today should largely stay around 0.25" or less.
Lows will fall into the 30s and low 40s for Wednesday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
