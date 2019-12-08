Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great weekend so far.
Saturday featured more clouds than sun, but at least the sun poked through the clouds every once in awhile. More of the same is expected to end out the weekend.
We are tracking our next chance of rain which is on track to arrive later tonight.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
It is going to be cloudy throughout the majority of today. A few peaks of sun will be possible here and there for a select few locations.
With the lack of sunshine, temperatures will still manage to climb into the low to mid 40s.
Another big topic for today will be the winds. Southwest winds will be sustained at 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
While a bit breezy, today will be a good day to get any last minute outdoors chores or work done outside.
Keep an eye on the radar especially going into later this evening. We expect the chance for some shower to develop going into the overnight hours.
The rain will start to become more widespread by daybreak Monday.
Lows tonight will be dropping into the upper 30s.
Monday
The better chance for some widespread rain will be likely going into the morning hours. Expect a wet commute heading back to work and school.
Areas of patchy fog will be possible for the morning. Reduced visibility could also be an issue for the morning commute.
We continue will more scattered coverage of showers into the afternoon hours.
Highs will be in the mid 40s for most.
An approaching cold front on the backside of this system producing the rain will move through into Monday evening and overnight.
Any precipitation will begin to change over to a mix and snow into Tuesday.
Lows will be down into the mid 20s.
Mid-Week
Chances for some snow showers along with lake-effect snow showers will continue to stay in the forecast for Tuesday into Wednesday.
The bigger story will be the bitter cold temperatures to arrive.
We look to not make it out of the teens for Wednesday and only the 20s by Thursday.
Good news is this looks to be a short cold snap. We moderate back closer to average in the 30s by next weekend.
Have a great rest of your weekend!
