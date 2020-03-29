Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to the weekend.
We are tracking the return of showers and gusty winds to end out the weekend.
We break down the forecast below!
Weather Alerts
Wind advisories are in place for Isabella, Gratiot, Shiawassee, Genesee, and Lapeer counties until 8 PM. Get the latest on your location here.
Today & Tonight
We will get a few breaks in the rain-shower activity for the rest of this morning along with some clearing. The "dry slot" of the system is responsible for this brief break.
Going later into this second half of today, clouds will begin to increase. We will also monitor the chance for some on and off rain showers. Better chances for the afternoon and evening.
Temperatures this morning will be the warmest of the weekend with plenty of 50s to start the day. However, expect those temperatures to gradually fall into the 40s by Sunday afternoon behind a passing cold front.
South winds becoming more west northwest will also be picking up quite a bit through the day. Sustained winds expected around 15-25 mph; potentially gusting between 30+ miles per hour at times.
Wind advisories are in place for Isabella, Gratiot, Shiawassee, Genesee, and Lapeer counties until 8 PM.
Up to another .25" of rain is expected from the showers expected this afternoon, evening and overnight.
Scattered shower chances will carry into early Monday morning.
Lows tonight will drop into the upper 30s.
Monday
We stand the chance to see some lingering showers along with a little mixing north and west of the Bay early Monday morning.
Most of the precipitation chances will come to and end going into the afternoon hours as the system from the weekend continues to depart east.
Highs will reach back into the mid 40s for most.
Winds will continue to be breezy from the northwest around 10-20 mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.