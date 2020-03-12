Good Thursday afternoon! We hope you've had a great week and we welcome you all to the second half.
After a few breaks in the clouds earlier today, we are now tracking our next system which will be bringing us rain starting this evening.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
This afternoon expect dry weather conditions, but towards 8PM rain will start to approach US-127. That rain then will spread eastward into the overnight period.
The rain will not last that long, as the system will be moving out by 4AM Friday morning. If you do not have the rain in your area, expect a cloudy sky condition.
Some rain that falls will be heavy at times. With that said rainfall amounts should check in around 0.25" or less.
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the middle and lower 30s, with a chance of fog developing overnight. Give yourself some extra time while traveling.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
