After a gorgeous final weekend of Summer, we'll keep some of the Summer feel around, but things will be turning a little more unsettled.
Overnight
Clouds will begin to creep in from the south overnight, associated with a weakening warm front and an approaching fetch of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. No rain just yet though, so no need to worry about any adverse weather conditions for the Monday morning commute. Low temperatures won't be quite as chilly as the last few night, dipping mostly to the middle and upper 50s. Some locations will remain in the lows 60s.
Monday
We stay dry through the morning commute on Monday, but around midday some spotty showers will begin moving into the area from the south. Gulf moisture will be tracking in Mid-Michigan providing the water vapor needed for these showers. This will also increase humidity levels into the afternoon on Monday. Showers will be in more of a hit-or-miss fashion so not everybody will see rain, but you'll want to keep an eye on the sky. You can always track the rain on our Interactive Radar!
Highs Monday will be the warmest of the next 7 days in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will be slightly breezy at times with a south southeast wind from 10 to 20 mph.
A Soggy Tuesday
Shower and thunderstorms will be possible through the day on Tuesday, with locally heavy rain possible. Luckily, we'll have been on a dry stretch before this chance for rain, so we should be able to manage okay in most areas. But localized flooding can't be ruled out, so be sure to check your sump pumps and those types of things before we get there.
It's still a little too early to be too specific on rainfall totals, but totals from Monday evening through 8 AM Wednesday could land between 0.5" to 1", with over 1" in spots. Use the current map for a general overview, and know these numbers will fluctuate.
With plenty of wind shear available, severe weather won't be impossible, but with plenty of clouds through the day on Tuesday, instability (fuel for strong storms) will be a bit more limited than if we had sunshine. We'll keep our eyes on it as we get closer.
Plan for highs to get much cooler on Wednesday behind Tuesday's cold front, with a stretch of 60s to close out the middle and end of next week.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
