Good Friday morning! We hope you had a great week and hope the weekend is just as nice.
Another day of showers yesterday and another day of hail pictures coming into the TV5 newsroom. Some of that hail has even covered the ground in some areas the last few days, almost looking like snow! But thankfully as we wrap up the workweek, things will start improving a bit.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, plan for a chilly start with many of our temperatures dropping into the 30s and 40s. If you park outside, you may even wake up to a frosty windshield! Skies are relatively clear outside of the Thumb, where a few more clouds are present, with potential for a few showers as well.
We don't expect much of a warm up today, even with some sunshine in the mix for inland areas. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s will be the expectation for most this afternoon with a north northwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Shower potential will exist in the Thumb and those along the Lake Huron shoreline throughout the day, but shouldn't be quite as intense as they have been the last few days. Later this afternoon as winds turn more westerly, there may be a few showers that push from the west side of the state toward 127.
Outside of the spotty showers, it won't be too bad of an evening, but if you're headed out for high school football or any other evening plans, dress appropriately as temperatures will quickly fall into the 40s after the sun goes down.
Frost advisories and potentially freeze warnings will likely be issued for tonight as temperatures are expected to be even colder overnight. Areas to the north may drop into the 20s with lower and middle 30s farther to the south.
Saturday & Sunday
Saturday is expected to be the better day of the weekend with mainly dry conditions. Clouds will be numerous, but we should be able to see the sunshine every now and then. But temperatures will remain cool, with upper 40s to middle 50s for highs.
Shower chances will start to increase into Saturday evening, and pick up even more overnight into Sunday. If you have plans Saturday evening outdoors, no need to cancel them as showers should remain pretty scattered, but just be aware of the possibility.
Showers will continue at times through Sunday and we will likely see a good amount of cloud cover through the day as well. Temperatures will be stuck in the upper 40s to low 50s once again.
Rainfall amounts Sunday don't look too heavy, with 0.10" to 0.25" expected.
Stay warm, everyone!
