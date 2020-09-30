Good Wednesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week. You've made it to the halfway point.
Yesterday provided a nice change of pace after a rainy Monday, but as soon as that break in the wet weather arrived, an unsettled trend in the forecast returns for the next few days. The anticipated cool down continues to be in the forecast as well, with temperatures taking a big dip after today.
Today & Tonight
Showers will be in play for at least parts of Mid-Michigan during the morning drive. While it doesn't appear that thunder will be common this morning, some of the showers could have some heavier pockets. Thankfully, it appears these showers will remain progressive enough to avoid widespread flooding issues.
Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s, right around the same territory as our Tuesday morning. With clouds sticking around much of the day, along with the occasional showers and storms, plan for highs around the middle 50s to low 60s this afternoon. A breezy west southwesterly wind won't help the cause around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
After this morning's initial round of rain, we may see a bit of a lull in the rain, but chances will quickly return this afternoon and evening, so keep an eye on the radar if you plan on being outside or out and about.
Severe weather is not expected, but with cooler air moving in aloft, our freezing levels will be a bit lower, which could lead to some small hail development. Wind gusts could pick up to 30-40 miles per hour in some of the strongest cells as well.
Rainfall amounts through 8 AM Thursday will run around 0.50" or less for most of Mid-Michigan, but amounts could be a bit higher if a heavier storm passes overhead.
Rain should wind down for the most part late this evening and overnight, with just a stray shower possible, mainly to the north and west closer to Lake Michigan. Skies will likely break up a bit, allowing for a drop into the 40s.
