Our weather took a gradual turn for the better on Tuesday, but it really is just a big fake-out by Mother Nature.
Overnight
Isolated showers and even a few thunderstorms will rotate through the region overnight, tapping into lingering instability over the Great Lakes and northern Plains. Aside from the possibility of being briefly woken up overnight, these storms will pass through with little incident.
Skies will be partly cloudy outside of any wet weather, with low temperatures taking a cooler turn into the upper 50s by daybreak.
Wednesday
With a sprawling area of low pressure skirting the north end of Lake Superior on Wednesday, hit-or-miss showers will remain possible amid a mix of sun and clouds. After a mostly sunny start, those showers will begin to develop around midday and will continue through the first half of Wednesday evening.
Temperatures will also be notably cooler as winds whip back up. Expect high temperatures in the low 70s, with a WSW wind at 10-20 mph.
Skies clear back out on Wednesday night as the storm system finally begins to move on, and we'll take an even cooler turn with lows dipping into the low 50s.
