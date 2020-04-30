Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the second half!
After a beautiful Tuesday, rain put a damper on our Wednesday, making for a soggy day at times, along with plenty of clouds. But hey, that's April, right? We definitely need rain once in awhile.
More of the same is expected for Thursday, but things will improve quickly into our Friday and we're in for a pleasant end to the workweek.
Today & Tonight
Rain has slowed down for most of the night, with coverage of showers diminishing substantially for the last few hours. However, we do expect things to gradually pick back up again this morning, so if it's dry as you leave the house, still prepare for more showers today.
Keep tabs on that rain all day long with our Interactive Radar.
Temperatures are starting very mild once again, with values in the 40s and 50s for the early morning drive. Winds aren't quite as strong this morning, so there isn't too much of a chill to the air this morning.
With another day of clouds and showers, we don't expect to move much high temperature wise into the afternoon. Highs for the day should reach the upper 40s to middle 50s for most areas. Winds will be out of the north around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Just like yesterday, rain chances will last through this evening, but you'll be able to find gaps in the coverage from time to time to sneak in some fresh air. Rain chances should gradually taper off as the evening goes on, ending completely shortly after midnight if not before.
Additional rainfall amounts should generally remain below 0.50", with any spots going over that likely more of an exception rather than the rule.
Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight into Friday morning. Although lows will be cooler than today, we should still only drop into the upper 30s to middle 40s for Friday morning's commute.
Friday
Some areas may wake up to mostly cloudy skies on Friday, but expect some solid improvement through the course of the day. Skies should gradually clear out through the morning, giving us plenty of sunshine for the afternoon and evening.
Expect temperatures to rebound nicely with the added sunshine as well, with temperatures jumping back into the 60s away from the lakeshore.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
