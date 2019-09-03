Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great Labor Day Weekend and we send our best for a smooth transition back into the routine today.
The weather won't give us much of a break as we head back to work and back to school today, with showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast. The rain is a welcomed possibility, but some of the storms could be severe.
Today & Tonight
As for this morning, things are quiet for the early morning commutes outside of some fog here and there. If you're headed out early, plan for 50s and 60s out the door.
Highs this afternoon will range from the middle 70s to possibly low 80s with a bit of humidity to go along with it. Winds will be gusty out of the south southwest around 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts near 30 miles per hour.
We are also keeping are eyes on some showers and thunderstorms getting set to cross Lake Michigan, which could arrive for some toward the later commutes. Keep an eye on their progress with our Interactive Radar!
These showers and storms will be very important when assessing our severe weather threat later today. This is very much "wait and see" kind of day.
We expect them to weaken with time as they move east this morning, which should keep an severe weather threat low, but we'll definitely see some increased cloud cover and some, not everyone, will get some rain this morning.
After anything moves through this morning we'll likely go through a bit of a quiet period for a few hours before anything else develops ahead of the front this evening.
The big question after that is, will the early morning cloud cover and rain put a damper on how much instability we can develop this afternoon? If clouds and showers linger, our chances will be much lower.
However, if these storms don't make much progress into Mid-Michigan and end quickly, we'll need to keep an eye on how things play out this afternoon, especially if some areas start breaking into some sunshine. If that happens, strong to severe storm chances will be higher.
Due to that risk, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Mid-Michigan in a Marginal or Slight Risk area for severe storms this afternoon, with areas in the Slight Risk seeing the highest chances for severe storms.
If strong storms do develop, we are thinking the most likely time frame would be between 4 PM and midnight. The main hazards associated with any strong storms would be damaging wind gusts and hail, but we can't rule out a tornado today either.
As always, if any watches or warnings are issued, you'll know about them on-air, online, and on social media.
We should see storms end quickly into the overnight period, with quiet conditions expected into Wednesday morning's commute. Skies won't clear out entirely, but we'll have a few breaks in the clouds.
Overnight lows settle mostly in the 50s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
