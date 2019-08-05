Strong thunderstorms making their way through the region will make for a bumpy overnight period. Keep tabs on them with the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar!
Overnight
A complex of showers and thunderstorms will continue to march southeast across the region overnight. Expect heavy downpours and frequent lightning as the storms roll through, and there is still a chance for isolated severe weather in the form of strong winds and hail.
Overnight travelers will want to remain alert for ponding on the roads and even some localized flooding in poor-drainage areas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible behind the main wave of activity into Tuesday morning.
We'll remain warm and muggy otherwise, with lows only headed for the middle and upper 60s. Light WSW winds at 4-8 mph won't offer much relief either.
Tuesday
The cold front responsible for our overnight storms is still trailing well behind this wave of activity, and will slowly makes its way through the state on Tuesday. Skies will tend to run mostly cloud for the balance of the day, occasionally allowing some peeks of sun through.
The presence of the front will keep the possibility of showers and storms in the mix all day long, with activity becoming a bit more widespread during the afternoon and early evening. As with the past few days, keep an eye our for heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning if storms threaten your area.
Highs Tuesday will come to a stop in the low 80s thanks to the cloudier skies, and it will remain quite humid.
Improvement begins on Tuesday night as high pressure begins to roll in behind the departing cold front. Partly cloudy skies will take over behind any leftover evening storms, along with a dip in temperatures and humidity. Lows will settle into the low 60s.
