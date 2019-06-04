After a cool start to the month, it seems Mother Nature may finally have figure out this whole "June" thing.
Overnight
Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous overnight, riding in along a stalled frontal boundary draped across the Mitten. Don't be surprised if you're jolted out of bed by a passing downpour or rumble of thunder, and be prepared to deal with wet roads if traveling into Wednesday morning.
Mostly cloudy skies will linger outside of any wet weather, along with very mild temperatures. Most areas away from Lake Huron will see lows in the low 60s, while shoreline areas dip into the middle and upper 50s.
Wednesday
We'll stay locked in under mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday as an area of low pressure an an associated cold front sweep across the state. The day may get off to a rough start with a complex of thunderstorms tracking through the area from the end of the morning commute through early afternoon. While this initial round of storms may pack heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning, much of this will hinge on how well the storms hold together as they cross Lake Michigan.
Regardless of how the morning storms play out, a second wave of thunderstorms is expected to develop Wednesday afternoon and will work southeastward through the evening commute. Similar threats will exist with these storms, along with the chance for isolated severe weather south and east of the Tri-Cities.
High temperatures will again top the mid 70s on Wednesday, keeping us right around average for early-June.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
