Good Friday afternoon Mid-Michigan! More beneficial rain moved through the area this morning, but sunshine will dominate through the rest of the afternoon and evening. Saturday holds a chance for some strong to possibly even severe thunderstorms. Let's break it all down in the forecast!
Afternoon
The afternoon and evening will feature a lot more sunshine than the morning, but the chance for an isolated shower or storm still exists. A severe storm could be possible along I-69, but the chance is very low-end. If anything does go severe, strong wind gusts and hail are the main impacts. In total though, you should expect more sunshine than clouds this afternoon!
Highs will still manage the mid 80s today thanks to the increase in sunshine this afternoon. The wind will still be decently gusty with 25 mph gusts, but sustaining between 10 to 15 mph out of the west southwest.
Tonight
We clear out into the overnight hours with the wind also dialing speeds back to 5 to 10 mph out of the west southwest. A small disturbance does provide a shower chance during the late overnight hours into Saturday morning (around 6:00 to 8:00AM). We will continue to update you on this. Lows will settle into the upper 50s and low 60s providing for a comfortable night.
Saturday
A new development in our forecast is a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. While that chance makes any outdoor plans a bit more tricky, it won't be an all day rain and there will be areas that don't see anything at all. Just stay aware if skies start getting dark. Our interactive radar is always available right here.
There is a small chance for some strong to severe storms on Saturday, mainly along I-69 and southward. Gusty winds and hail would be the main hazards once again. If any storms do go severe, we also will have the latest warning information right here.
Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the upper 70s to middle 80s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. It will depend on how much sun we get in the morning, but also when and where storms fire up.
Things should quiet down on Saturday evening, with skies expected to clear out quite a bit into Saturday night. Overnight lows should settle in the 50s into Sunday morning.
Fathers' Day/First Day of Summer
Things should stay quiet for most of your Sunday, with plenty of sunshine to start the day. Temperatures should warm up nicely with that sun, with highs reaching into the 80s once again.
Clouds will gradually increase through the day, trending mostly cloudy into the later evening hours. We should remain dry for most of the daylight, if not all of it, before rain chances start to increase on Sunday evening. This rain chance once it arrives, should provide some beneficial rain through at least the morning hours on Monday, possibly lingering into the afternoon.
We'll keep an eye on that rain chance as we get closer through the weekend, and keep you informed of any rainfall totals.
With clouds and showers increasing on Sunday night, we do expect overnight lows to remain in the 60s going into Monday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
