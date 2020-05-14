Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope the second half is just as nice.
It was a beautiful Wednesday around Mid-Michigan and it would be so nice if we could keep that going today. But unfortunately that doesn't appear to be the case as our next chance of wet weather moves into the region today. Although it's a bit of a bummer, we do need some rain so it's not all bad news.
Today & Tonight
Rain is already starting to move in this morning, so there is potential your morning drive could be wet. As you get ready to head out, you can always track the rain with our Interactive Radar!
While we don't expect rain to be around every second today, chances will run through this evening so if you are still taking a morning commute or will be out and about today, the umbrella may not be a bad thing to grab out the door.
Rain is expected to be at its most widespread this morning, with a more scattered coverage expected later today. Although scattered, we'll keep an eye on any thunderstorms this afternoon and evening as there is a small chance those storms could be on the stronger side. The window of opportunity seems to be between about 2 PM and 8 PM.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Mid-Michigan in a Marginal Risk for severe weather, which suggests severe weather is expected to be isolated if it develops. If it does develop, strong winds and hail would be the main threats. It's worth noting that at this point, it looks like the better chances for strong storms are to our south.
With the clouds moving in overnight, we are on the mild side as we start today with temperatures in the 40s and even low 50s. These temperatures won't see a huge jump today, but considering where we're starting, we should still be in for a mild finish. Expect highs in the lower to middle 60s late this afternoon and evening, with cooler readings in the 50s to the north.
Showers and storms will be remain possible overnight and Friday morning. With that in mind, overnight lows won't fall too far with lows in the middle 40s to the north and middle to upper 50s south toward I-69.
Rainfall amounts will be heaviest to the south near I-69 as well, with perhaps 1" or more possible. Those amounts will get lighter as you go north.
