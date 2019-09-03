Happy Tuesday! We hope you had a great Labor Day Weekend and we send our best for a smooth transition back into the normal routine.
Showers and thunderstorms have returned to the forecast and although the rain is a welcomed for most locations, some storms that develop could become strong to possibly severe.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
We are keeping a close eye on some showers and thunderstorms crossing into the lower peninsula, which will arrive into Mid-Michigan towards the evening commutes home. Track the rain and storms using our Interactive Radar!
Those showers and storms pose a severe weather threat. Meaning some storms that roll across Mid-Michigan have the chance to become strong to severe.
Due to that risk, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Mid-Michigan in a Marginal or Slight Risk area for severe storms. Areas in the Slight Risk have the highest chances for severe storms.
If strong storms do develop, we are thinking the most likely time frame would be between 4 PM and midnight. The main hazards associated with any strong storms would be damaging wind gusts and hail, but we can't rule out a tornado either.
As always, if any watches or warnings are issued, you'll know about them on-air, online, and on social media.
We should see storms end quickly during the overnight period, with quiet conditions expected into Wednesday morning's commute. Skies won't clear out entirely, but we'll have a few breaks in the clouds.
Overnight low temperatures will drop into the 50s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.