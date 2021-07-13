Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope the week is treating you well so far.
Today & Tonight
A cut-off low pressure system along with a near-by frontal boundary will the overall set up we're looking at over the next 24 hours.
This means more showers and a few thunderstorms will make for a soggy start to the day. Be ready for wet road conditions, because showers and storms will only become more widespread throughout the day.
The Storm Prediction Center has added a Marginal Risk for some strong to possible severe storms this afternoon and evening. The main threats will be gusty winds and heavy rain with any development. Always have a way to get notified on weather alerts for your area!
The afternoon will be particularly active with numerous showers and thunderstorms firing up in the daytime heating. Some of the storms will produce torrential rain and gusty winds at times.
Highs will climb into the upper 70s near 80, with dew points reaching the upper 60s to around 70. If you're not experiencing the rain, more clouds and humidity can be expected for today.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening before wrapping up around midnight. We'll be left with decreasing clouds from there.
Temperatures dip toward the mid 60s into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday
We trend drier for most of the day, especially throughout the morning hours. Peak heating later into the afternoon may pose a few isolated pop-up t-storms.
Temperatures for Wednesday will get a slight boost into the mid 80s by the afternoon hours.
