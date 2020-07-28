Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you are having a great week.
It has been pleasant weather-wise today with humidity levels staying much lower than yesterday.
Rain chance return tonight, but we enter another dry stretch of weather to end out the week
We break down your forecast below!
Tonight
After a pleasant Tuesday afternoon, rain and t-storm chances will return later this evening into the overnight hours.
No severe weather is expected, but some heavy downpours along with some gusty winds will be associated with any development of wet weather into tonight.
Temperatures this evening into tonight will drop into the 50s and 60s.
Wednesday
Any showers and/or t-storms from overnight should begin to wrap up into the morning hours.
Another cold frontal boundary will again provide a lifting mechanism into the afternoon hours to pose an isolated t-storm or two. Most stay dry.
Temperatures for afternoon highs will reach back up into the low 80s.
Continuing to stay mainly dry into the evening and overnight hours.
Lows Wednesday night will land near 60 into Thursday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.