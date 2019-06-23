Good evening Mid-Michigan!
Summer's here, and it looks like the weather is actually taking notice!
However, rain chances do return.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
Expect clouds to increase throughout the day, with showers and a few thunderstorms developing during the evening hours.
If you plan on being outdoors into the evening, be prepared to make a quick dash indoors if storms threaten.
Showers and a few t-storms will be likely into the overnight period.
Lows will be down into the mid 60s.
Monday
If there was a day we're confidence for rain to occur in the forecast, it's definitely Monday.
There is a marginal risk in place for southwest Mid-Michigan for severe weather. Remember this is a 1 on a scale of 5 for severe storms to develop.
Periods of showers and t-storms will be likely throughout the entire day. Some moderate to heavy pockets of rain will be likely and could cause some minor flooding along with the potential for lightning, gusty winds and small hail.
Temperatures will be again very warm into the low 80s. Humidity levels will be spiking up into the beginning of the week. Some muggy conditions will be likely going along with any rain received.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
