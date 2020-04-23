Showers and slightly milder temperatures were location-dependent on Thursday, and it looks like we may be in for a similar regime of weather on Friday. We'll ditch the showers though, so that's at least one step in the right direction!
Overnight
Showers will depart the region after midnight, but cloud cover will be less inclined to do so. With a NE wind continuing to funnel cool, damp air inland from Lake Huron, low clouds will will remain thick into Friday morning. Some patchy fog or mist could also develop as temperatures cool overnight.
Low temperatures will wind up in the middle to upper 30s with a NE wind at 6-12 mph.
Friday
We'll do a little better on Friday, and at this point, we'll take what we can get. A more stable air mass will settle in across the Great Lakes, knocking the chance for showers out of the picture. Still, the low clouds will prove tough to scour out as NE winds persist off of Lake Huron. After a cloudy start, we should manage a few breaks of sun later in the afternoon, but clouds will still hold the lion's share of our skies.
High temperatures will fare better than they have for the past several days, but it's going to depend on where you are. Many inland locations will see the mercury climb up to about 50 degrees, possibly even a degree or two higher if we get some steadier sun. Folks near Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay on the other hand, will see temperatures held back a bit by the lingering winds. Expect your highs to top out in the low to mid 40s instead.
Stay warm, everyone!
