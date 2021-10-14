Good Thursday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you're Thursday has been going well, the weekend is almost here! We've ran into a bit of a lull in the showers at this lunch hour, but we'll see activity picking back up this afternoon. Temperatures are also going to start coming down starting on Friday, but we're still looking to stay warmer than normal for a while.
Afternoon
The area of showers that traversed through our central and northern counties late this morning has departed off to the northeast. The warm front moving through was responsible for that. We're into the warm sector of the low pressure system in northern Minnesota, but with that we'll eventually have a cold front tracking through this afternoon. Along this cold front is where showers and a few thunderstorms will develop, but luckily no severe weather is expected. There could be a few sub-severe wind gusts under any developed thunderstorm around 40 to 50 mph. That line of showers will move in an east southeast direction, starting with the central counties and Tri-Cities around 2:00 to 3:00 PM, then into the Thumb closer to the dinner hour.
With this warm sector and the southwest wind this afternoon, temperatures will move into the 70s again, even out-doing Wednesday's high temperatures by a few degrees. Expect lower 70s north and for the Tri-Cities, with middle 70s in the Thumb and in our southern communities.
Tonight
The cold front eventually passes through into the overnight hours. Subsidence behind the cold front will help create a brief clearing in our skies, which will also drop temperatures into the 50s. Overnight lows tonight will be in the lower and middle 50s, while the clearest areas north will see 40s. On a side note, although this would put lows around 5 to 10+ degrees cooler than the last few nights, this is still ~10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We'll have a light wind out of the west behind the cold front.
Friday & Saturday
Showers appear likely again on Friday, and it's looking like another night that could be soggy for Friday night plans and high school football.
Showers will be possible during the morning, especially to the south and east, but the better chances will arrive during the afternoon and evening hours. Severe weather is also not expected Friday, but some occasional downpours will remain possible.
Highs on Friday will be cooler than Thursday, but will stay mild for one more day despite the showers, with 60s expected through the day.
On Saturday, the coverage of showers will be much less than Friday, but stubborn areas of rain will linger through the day. We should see the coverage wane during the afternoon, but with warm water temperatures and cool air moving in, lake-effect rain showers could be a bit stubborn to leave. These showers would be much lighter than Thursday or Friday.
When rain finally comes to an end later Saturday, rainfall amounts should generally fall between 0.50" to 1" from the Bay region to the south and east, with 0.75" or less to the north and west of the Tri-Cities.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.