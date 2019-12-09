Even if it came at the cost of rain, Monday's warmer temperatures were a welcome change for the start of the work week. To balance things out though, we now have to head in the opposite direction.
Tonight
Isolated showers this evening will give way to a renewed push of rain and snow as low pressure and an associated cold front sweeps through the region. Scattered rain and snow showers will be most numerous from 8:00 PM to midnight, and will transition to lake effect snow showers overnight.
Keep track of the changing conditions with our Interactive Radar!
The increasingly wintry turn in precipitation will be just part of the difficulty faced on the roads into the Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures will fall from the 40s this evening, into the middle and upper 20s by daybreak. Moisture left behind by the combination of rain and melting snow will refreeze in many areas as a result, so you'll want to dial back your speed and remain alert for patches of ice!
West-northwesterly winds at 15-25 mph will also lead to wind chill values well down into the teens.
Tuesday
Tuesday will be the first of a 3-day stretch of Arctic air settling in over the Great Lakes and Midwest. West-northwesterly winds at 10-20 mph will persist throughout the day, leading to mostly cloudy skies and occasional lake effect snow showers. Significant snow accumulation is not expected, but slick conditions will result from a new dusting of snow wherever it falls.
Highs will only manage to reach the upper 20s, but winds will have it feeling more like the teens. Make sure you're dressed warmly, and be ready for quite a jolt compared to the past couple of days!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
