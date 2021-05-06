Good Thursday morning Mid-Michigan! We enjoyed some late sunshine yesterday, but today we'll be stuck in more of a showery pattern. That will also be the case for your Friday as well. Let's break it all down in the forecast!
Today
Back to cloudy and showery weather on Thursday as an area of low pressure tracks across northern Indiana and Ohio. Showers will pick up in earnest around lunchtime, and will continue at times through the evening drive. The rain will generally be light, so we're not in for a significant soaking, but you can expect some slippery road conditions all the same.
Along with the clouds and showers, temperatures will remain considerably below average for early May. Highs will only reach the low 50s, putting us a little more than ten degrees below average. Winds will be light at least, out of the west at 5-10 mph.
Tonight
Showers will mostly take a break on Thursday night, but there may be a straggler or two here and there. Partly cloudy skies will set up for the overnight period, with chilly lows again in the low to mid 30s. Scattered frost will be likely again.
Friday
For your Friday, temperatures will be just a touch warmer than Thursday, but still only managing low to mid 50s. Luckily, temperatures are back on a steady incline starting on Saturday! Our wind will turn to the northwest, but staying pretty tame only around 4 to 7 mph.
A cold front moves through tomorrow which will kick up another round of showers. This round will total a little more than Thursday's rain, but it is all much-needed around the area still! We will luckily dry out by Friday night, with those dry conditions extending into the weekend.
