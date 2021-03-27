Meteorologist John Gross has the forecast

Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you're enjoying the weekend so far.

We have some rain chances along with some stronger winds on the table going into Sunday. 

Here's the latest forecast!

Tonight

For the overnight into Sunday, we'll have that rain, and possibly some snow mixing in on the north side of the Bay. A few rumbles of thunder early on can't be ruled out.

Lows for the rest of us will be in the 30s near 40.

Winds will come from the south around 5-15 tonight and eventually changed more to the west and northwest into Sunday.

Sunday

Chances for some showers along with the small chance of some mixed precipitation will carry into the morning hours. The majority of this precipitation will begin to wrap up and exit east by the later afternoon.

Overall totals from rain throughout Sunday look to land around .25-.5". Some locally higher amounts south won't be out of the question.

Winds will also be a topic of discussion for Sunday. A cool breeze from the NW around 15-25 sustained with gusts reaching 35+mph at times will pose the chances for some isolated power outages.

Temperatures will also start the day at the warmest point. With a cooler breeze ushering in some colder temperatures, expect temperatures to slowly fall throughout the day.

Official highs early on in the day will reach the 40s for most.

Highs Tomorrow

