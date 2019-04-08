Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and we wish you a great week ahead.
We had a beautiful and warm weekend featuring plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 60s for most.
Unfortunately we're expecting a cool down in the extended forecast.
We break down your forecast below!
Tonight
Clouds will move back in for the late evening hours, and that's ahead of a small disturbance which will roll through the region around midnight tonight. That disturbance will bring the chance for some showers past midnight tonight, impacting our Tuesday morning commute.
While we all stand the chance to experience some showers, better rain chances look to stay north of the Bay.
Low temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 40s.
Tuesday
Despite a pop up shower throughout the day, a good mix of the sun and clouds will last throughout the entire day on Tuesday.
Temperatures will be a notch cooler with highs retreating back into the mid 50s. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the west northwest around 10-20 mph.
Partly to mostly cloudy look to carry us into the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures continue to cool with lows reaching the low to mid 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
