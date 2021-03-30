The first ten days of Spring have mostly been good to us, especially on Tuesday when temperatures warmed into the 60s! Don't get too comfy though, because we're in for a midweek cooldown!
Tonight
Clouds will filter back into our skies quickly this evening as a sharp cold front approaches from the west. Scattered light showers running northeast along the boundary will track in after 8:00 PM, and spread over much of the region through midnight. As the front continues east, much of the rain will develop into a single band shifting into the Thumb between midnight and 3:00 AM. The rain and cold front will make a quick exit to the east from there, with skies even clearing in most areas by sunrise. Rainfall amounts will be less than remarkable, with most locations picking up 0.10" or less.
Temperatures in the 50s and 60s during the evening will take a dive into the mid 30s by morning, with winds shifting into the WNW at 10-20 mph. Be prepared for wind chills in the 20s as you head out the door in the morning!
Wednesday
Wednesday is our first day down the roller coaster hill, as high temperatures settle for the mid 40s, instead of the 60s we saw on Tuesday. Add continued winds out of the WNW at 10-20 mph, it will feel more like the 30s throughout the day, so make sure to add an extra layer to your outfit!
Mostly sunny skies in the morning will give way to returning clouds during the afternoon. These will be lake effect clouds due to the cold air sweeping in from across Lake Michigan, and they may even produce a few spotty showers here and there. It may not be a full-fledged roar, but March seems intent on trying to go out like a lion after coming in like a lamb.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.