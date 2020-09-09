It was dreary deja vu for us on Wednesday, trapped under cloudy skies with a few showers. Better days are ahead, but we've got to get through a little more rain first.
Tonight
Another night of cloudy skies and occasional showers is ahead. A stalled front just south of the state continue to provide a focal point for a stream of rain tracking through the central United States and into the northern Great Lakes. High pressure to the west of that, positioned over the Dakotas, will begin to slide east tonight, pushing that stream of showers back in across lower Michigan. As the evening goes on, expect showers to become more numerous again, possibly accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder as they persist throughout the night.
Keep track of the showers with the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar!
Low temperatures will remain cool in the low 50s, with northerly winds relaxing to 5-10 mph. A few locations north of the Bay may dip into the upper 40s.
Thursday
We finally begin to turn the corner toward nicer weather on Thursday. With high pressure continuing to approach from the west, leftover morning showers will come to an end by midday. Clouds are going to be stubborn well into the afternoon, but we should manage a few breaks of sun before the day is all said and done.
Highs will reach the mid 60s in most areas, so we'll still be quite a bit below the mark for early September, we'll do better with more sunshine expected on Friday!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
