Good Tuesday morning!
Flooding concerns lead the way in your weather story this morning after rain left widespread rainfall totals between 2-4" around Mid-Michigan. As you make the morning drive today, continue to allow yourself extra time as there may be road closures or water over the road here and there.
We have several flood warnings and advisories in place, all with various expiration times. For a complete listing and more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Although a few showers remain this morning, any showers that we see through the first part of today should be significantly lighter than what we've seen over the last 24-36 hours.
Temperatures out the door are very similar to yesterday, with a mix of 40s and 50s out the door. Winds are still breezy out of the east northeast around 10 to 20 miles per hour in many areas.
That wind will keep Lakeshore Flood Warnings and Advisories in play along the Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay shorelines, and those along the Saginaw River should remain aware of flooding as well as water continues to back up in the river with the easterly flow.
Local rivers will continue to be monitored over the next few days. The latest forecast can be found on the table pictured below.
As we work through today, any showers should gradually wind down as we head toward the lunch hour today, with dry weather set to move in for the afternoon hours. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for a good chunk of the day, but we may be able to break up the clouds a bit into this evening.
High temperatures this afternoon should manage the 60s in most areas, with cooler readings near the lakeshore and in the Thumb, closer to the cooler waters of Lake Huron.
Overall, it should be a pleasant evening as things continue to dry out and temperatures will largely stay in the 50s and 60s. You'll have an opportunity to get some fresh air as we're in much better shape this evening than last night.
Skies will clear out even more late tonight into Wednesday morning, with overnight lows falling into the lows 40s to around 50.
Stay warm, everyone!
