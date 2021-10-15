Good Friday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you're getting geared up for the weekend ... it's so close! We've had a showery end to the workweek, with one more day to work through, but then our skies will begin to open up for a decent stretch starting Sunday.
Afternoon
At this lunch hour, there are a few scattered light showers mainly in the Thumb. Through this afternoon, shower activity will gradually build north as a low pressure system to our south treks by Mid-Michigan, but the greatest chance for more persistent showers will remain south and east in Mid-Michigan. Folks north and west are actually seeing some sunshine at this lunch hour, but those who are seeing sun should expect clouds to move back in through the afternoon.
Temperatures at this lunch hour are running in the lower 60s, but unlike the last few days, temperatures won't budge too much through the afternoon. We are stuck in the cooler airmass from Thursday's cold front. Expect highs to reach the lower and middle 60s by this afternoon with a light and variable wind.
With it being Friday, we have plenty of football around Mid-Michigan! Do have the rain gear with you just in case, but overall the best rain chances will stay south and east in the viewing area. A collection of forecasts for area games can be found right here.
Tonight
There will be a brief lull in the showers before midnight, then a widespread swath of rain will move back in and last into sunrise on Saturday. Lows tonight will still be above normal for Mid-Michigan, but cooler than almost every night this week. Expect lows to be in the 40s north and west, to around 50 as you travel south and east.
Saturday
Once the widespread rain comes to an end early Saturday morning, spotty showers will take over the rest of the day as we shift to more of a lake-effect rain shower pattern through the day.
Skies will generally be mostly cloudy with plenty of cloud cover streaming off Lake Michigan, but there could be a few holes from time to time. Any showers that develop on Saturday should remain pretty light and amount to little more than a nuisance.
With a breezy northwest wind around 10-20 miles per hour and gusts around 25 miles per hour, it will certainly feel more like fall on Saturday. Highs will only reach into the 50s for the afternoon.
Showers will taper off into Saturday night and eventually clearing skies will follow. Overnight lows will be chilly in the low 40s, with some 30s possible in our coolest areas.
Sunday
Sunday will finally be the day we can break this pattern and break back into some consistently bright skies as high pressure builds back into the region.
Expect mostly sunny skies from start to finish for the second half of the weekend, with highs running a bit warmer than Saturday with upper 50s to low 60s.
Winds on Sunday will remain breezy out of the west northwest around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
